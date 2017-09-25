× Police release more information about baby who was found in car seat along interstate in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – We are learning more about the baby who was found in a car seat on the side of the interstate in Oklahoma City.

Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, a church group was headed back to Ada after spending the day at Frontier City, a police report states.

As the driver approached Triple X Rd. while on I-40, he noticed a car seat on the side of the interstate.

At first, the man thought there must be a doll inside the carrier, he told police; however, as soon as he saw two feet kicking, he pulled the church van over and went to check on the baby.

The man told police that he didn’t see a note, any food or water around the baby – just the baby boy and the car seat.

Officials determined the baby, who appeared to be two to three months old, could not have been on the side of the road for more than 30 minutes, because he wasn’t sweating and it was 91 degrees outside.

The baby was taken to the hospital to be checked.

Medical staff told police the baby appeared to be well taken car of, clean and healthy.

Officials were able to locate the mother of the child who was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated. Officials say the mother is okay.

At this time, no names are being released in connection to the case.

Authorities say it is too early in the investigation to determine if charges will be filed.

According to the police report, the baby has been placed in DHS custody.

A Facebook post from one of the church members about finding the baby on the side of the road was shared thousands of times before being taken down.