Showers, storms continue across western Oklahoma Monday

Showers and storms will continue across western Oklahoma this morning.

Highs will climb to the mid 80s for central Oklahoma while western Oklahoma will only see the 70s!

Showers and storms will continue to slowly inch east overnight, moving into central Oklahoma.

Temperatures will range from the 50s in the northwest to the low 70s in central, eastern and southern Oklahoma.

Highs tomorrow will only climb to the 50s and 60s in northwestern and central Oklahoma with showers and storms likely.

Southeastern Oklahoma (ahead of the cold front) will only see spotty showers and hot temperatures in the 80s.

Cooler temperatures will completely spread across the state Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue for central and eastern Oklahoma, especially in the morning.

Stay tuned for the latest!