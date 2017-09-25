“This is the place I want to be,” Russell Westbrook discusses fatherhood, upcoming season with Oklahoma City Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many fans are excited for the Oklahoma City Thunder’s upcoming season, some are also wondering whether NBA MVP Russell Westbrook will sign a contract extension.

During a news conference, Westbrook said a lot has changed in his life in the past few months.

Westbrook and his wife, Nina, welcomed their son, Noah, on May 16.

Since then, Westbrook says he has been working on fatherhood, and trying to help Nina as much as he can.

“Just trying to get my family together, honestly. Having a new son can be a little difficult and I’ve been trying to help my wife, help my family, enjoying and embracing that moment as much as I can because I know during the season I’m going to be traveling, moving around so I’ve just been embracing that,” Westbrook said. “This is the place I want to be. I love being here, I love the fans, I love the people here. I’m back now to get a chance to simmer down and get everything situated. And obviously now with a few changes, I’m good. I like where I’m at and where the team is.”

“Family is the most important thing in my life and I take that very, very seriously. I take time to embrace the moments of that,” Westbrook said.

At this point, Westbrook has not said if or when he will sign a contract extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, his loyalty has garnered attention from other players around the league.

During a news conference on Monday, Carmelo Anthony credited Russell Westbrook for his desire to come to Oklahoma City.

“He was a big part, he was big reason why I wanted to come here. To see his loyalty to the city, to this organization, what he was able to do on the court, I wanted to be a part of that,” Anthony said. “Adding PG was just another reason why I wanted to come here.”

“This is the place I want to be. I love being here and I’m excited about this season,” Westbrook said.