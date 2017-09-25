BLANCHARD, Okla. – Two Blanchard teens who disappeared earlier this month have been located.

Police say Paula Beller, 14, and her boyfriend, Jadon Gallaway, 17, were last seen on Wednesday, September. 6th.

After they were reported missing, authorities said they believed the two teens ran away together.

Beller’s family reached out to the media earlier this month, hoping someone would be able to help find their daughter.

Over the weekend, the Blanchard Police Department said the teens had been located and are safe.

They are being detained at this time, officials said.