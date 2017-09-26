1 arrested, 1 sought in fatal shooting in southeast Oklahoma

VALLIANT, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says one man has been arrested and a second is sought in the fatal shooting of another man in southeastern Oklahoma.

The OSBI says 18-year-old Christyan Boswell was shot to death at an intersection Saturday night during an apparent drug transaction.

The agency says 20-year-old Cody Hilderbrand was arrested at the scene.

Hilderbrand is now jailed on a first-degree manslaughter charge. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

The OSBI says a second suspect remains at large.

That suspect, 37-year-old Justin Ruther, is wanted for first-degree manslaughter.