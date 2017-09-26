9 arrested after attack at Illinois Six Flags leaves family hospitalized

GURNEE, Ill. — Suburban Illinois police are asking for witnesses to speak out after an attack at Six Flags left a family hospitalized.

The Lake County News Sun reports three family members were attacked by a group of nine people – one adult and eight teens – Saturday night around 9 p.m. during Fright Fest.

Gurnee police told The Lake County News Sun the attack happened “after members of the larger group apparently cut in line and were using foul language when the family exchanged words with them.”

Police say the family, a 51-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the altercation began with a discussion, and then the suspects allegedly hit the 12-year-old. The father tried to pull the attacker off his son and was knocked to the ground. Then, the group, “surrounded him and hit him with punches and kicks,” The Lake County News Sun reports.

The wife tried to help her husband and son, and was also attacked.

“It did not appear that anyone immediately came to their aid, but numerous people reached out to Six Flags employees as well as calling 911 to get them help,” police told the paper.

Police arrested the nine suspects, who range in age from 15 to 18. Police are asking for any more witnesses to contact them.

“We urge anyone with video information to come forward,” Gurnee police officer Daniel Ruth said. Footage from the parks’ security cameras has been “inconclusive,” police told The Lake County News Sun.

“We believe there were more witnesses that did not come forward, and any video would be useful to the investigation,” Ruth said. “We urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and make a statement.”

Six Flags Great America said in a statement to The Lake County News Sun: