Ada man accused of molesting ex-girlfriend’s young daughter

ADA, Okla. – An Ada man was arrested for allegedly molesting his ex-girlfriend’s young daughter.

In May, a child, who now lives out of the state, told her mother that 29-year-old Jonah Hawk Garrison molested her on several occasions while they lived in Ada.

Garrison was the child’s mother’s former boyfriend.

After her daughter told her about the abuse, the woman called Ada police to report the alleged crime.

According to The Ada News, the child told police that while her mother worked nights, she and her sibling were left in Garrison’s care.

“The victim stated on several different occasions (Garrison) would wake her up and take her to his bed,” Ada Police Detective Brian Engel noted in the affidavit.

The girl reportedly told police that she was molested multiple times at the home and several times while Garrison drove her to school.

“The victim’s mother stated over the past two years she has observed changes in the victim’s behavior,” Engel stated in the affidavit. “And she stated she has taken the victim to the hospital (where they live now) several times. (The mother) stated when they moved (to the state they live in now), the victim disclosed the molestation to her then and not in Ada because the victim said she now felt safe.”

Garrison has since been arrested and charged with two counts of lewd molestation to a child under the age of 16 and two counts of forcible sodomy.

He was booked into the Pontotoc County jail.