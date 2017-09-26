Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Baby left on side of Oklahoma instate in car seat with cash

Posted 8:36 am, September 26, 2017, by , Updated at 08:38AM, September 26, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 1-month-old baby found on the side of an Oklahoma interstate in a car seat stuffed with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate is in state custody as authorities investigate why the boy was abandoned.

Baby found in car seat on side of interstate (photo cropped from Facebook)

Oklahoma City police say a church group returning from an amusement park spotted the child Saturday about 10 feet from the shoulder of Interstate 40. Sgt. Gary Knight said Monday that officers also found a Social Security card with the baby.

Police say they located the child’s mother through family members and that she was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

The church’s pastor credits divine intervention in finding the child.

Ken Angel of Abba’s House Worship Center in Ada, Oklahoma, says: “God stepped in.”

Related stories