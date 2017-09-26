Friends, family members searching for missing 72-year-old Edmond man

EDMOND, Okla. – Friends and family members are searching for a missing 72-year-old Edmond man.

Jerry Hanger, 72, was reported missing Monday.

He was last believed to have been at his Edmond home in the 1300 block of Copperfield Drive around 4 a.m. Monday.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Family members told police that Hanger has the early stages of dementia.

Officials have since issued a Silver Alert for the missing man, asking anyone who may know of his whereabouts to call police.

Hanger was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans.

If you see him, call police.