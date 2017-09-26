Friends, family members searching for missing 72-year-old Edmond man
EDMOND, Okla. – Friends and family members are searching for a missing 72-year-old Edmond man.
Jerry Hanger, 72, was reported missing Monday.
He was last believed to have been at his Edmond home in the 1300 block of Copperfield Drive around 4 a.m. Monday.
He has not been seen or heard from since.
Family members told police that Hanger has the early stages of dementia.
Officials have since issued a Silver Alert for the missing man, asking anyone who may know of his whereabouts to call police.
Hanger was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans.
If you see him, call police.