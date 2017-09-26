Guthrie Job Corps seeking additional students to prevent layoffs

GUTHRIE, Okla. – A local organization that helps Oklahoma students says it may be forced to lay off employees due to a funding cut.

Guthrie Job Corps has been serving the community since 1964 and has placed nearly 20,000 young adults in jobs, the military or higher education programs.

However, organizers say the program may lose its ability to help as many students because of a lack of funding.

Terry Moore, business community liaison for the Guthrie Job Corps center, says that center has the capacity to serve 532 students. However, enrollment currently stands at 408 students.

“Unless we improve by the end of October, we could potentially lose 30 to 50 local jobs…and have fewer opportunities for the populations we serve,” Moore said.

Due to a lapse in enrollment, organizers say a reduction in their federal funding could result in layoffs and a reduction in programs and services.

Currently, Guthrie Job Corps offers free trade programs in carpentry, welding, electrical, residential plumbing, computer technology, culinary arts, security and health care.

Applicants must not have violent criminal backgrounds, may not owe a large number of fines and must submit to drug testing.

“The Guthrie Job Corps is important to our community, and we want them to have continued success in the future,” stated Leroy Alsup, Guthrie City Manager. “Their training programs provide workforce for our local business and industry, their volunteer services are a big asset to community groups for special events, and the salaries of their staff and operating supplies and materials they purchase all contribute the vitality of our local economy.”