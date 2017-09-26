“I’d love to be adopted,” Adventurous 5-year-old boy looking for family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Ashton is a curious kid who is always up for an adventure.

This 5-year-old has great manners and is always asking questions to learn about the world around him.

"Ashton is an adventurous, wild, 5-year-old boy who loves to play, loves to watch TV, who loves Saghetti-O’s,” Manny Dawson, child welfare specialist for DHS, said.

When he isn't playing video games, he likes to play with his toys.

"Play with Walkie Talkies,” Ashton said. "Play with balls and ride on choo-choo trains."

This tiny tot might like to play now, but he's dreaming of a career in law enforcement.

"Policeman job," Ashton said. "They send bad guys to jail. That's what a policeman does."

Ashton went under DHS custody when he was just 2-years-old, and it is something he is still trying to understand at such a young age.

"He lives in the here and now, but he has expressed that he would like a family, and I think that's genuine,” Dawson said.

"Because I'd love to be adopted," Ashton said.

Thankfully, Ashton has a great shot at finding a family because of his age.

"He's still relatively young in the system, so we want to do our best to make sure that we can end his time in the system and that he can live a traditional life in a regular family,” Dawson said.

A normal life for a sweet child who's not letting life get him down.

Visit www.okdhs.org for more information on adopting a child or call (405) 767-2955.

'A Place to Call Home' is sponsored by NBC Oklahoma.