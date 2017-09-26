Missing Oklahoma dog recovering after found under overpass, feet tied with rope

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. – A dog is recovering after he was found under an overpass with his paws tied together with rope.

Oklahoma Animal Alliance President Jamie Suarez said a family found the dog under the overpass and immediately took him to the vet.

“When they found Larry, he was wagging his tail, you know. I mean they’re so forgiving,” said Suarez.

Fox 23 reports veterinarians were able to determine Larry’s name and find his owner thanks to a microchip.

They also say the rope tied around Larry’s paws had been so tight, it had cut all the way to the bone.

The owner said Larry, who is walking, jumping, and playing again, had been missing for a month.

OAA is now offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information that will lead to an arrest in the case.

The Creek County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating.