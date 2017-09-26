Moore beheading trial: State to cross examine psychiatrist

NORMAN, Okla. — Trial against beheading suspect Alton Nolen will begin with the state’s cross examination of a psychiatrist Tuesday morning.

Dr. Antoinette McGarrahan, a licensed psychiatrist of 17 years, was called by Nolen’s defense attorneys Monday to testify in the third week of trial. Nolen is accused of beheading his coworker Colleen Hufford and attacking another coworker Traci Johnson inside Vaughan Foods in September 2014.

Hufford died from her injuries, but Johnson survived.

In court Monday, Dr. McGarrahan testified she believes Nolen suffers from schizophrenia. From a past evaluation of him, she said he was fidgety, agitated, and easily distracted.

During the state’s presentation of evidence, prosecutors called more than 20 witnesses to the stand. Many of them were former colleagues of Nolen or investigators who interviewed him.

The state made it a point to ask most of their witnesses during the first five days of trial whether Nolen ever appeared to be hallucinating or hearing voices. All answered no.

McGarrahan testified in court not having hallucinations does not indicate not having a mental illness.

Trial resumes Tuesday at 9 a.m.