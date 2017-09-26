Oklahoma lawmakers take another shot at cigarette tax

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma lawmakers are trying to pass the cigarette tax again after the way it was passed last legislative session violated the state's constitution.

On Tuesday afternoon, the cigarette tax passed out of the House Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budget with a vote of 19-9, the first step legislators have taken this special session toward filling the $215 million dollar budget shortfall.

Last month, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled that a $1.50-per-pack ‘cigarette fee’ was unconstitutional after lawmakers passed the revenue raising measure in the final five days of a legislative session without a 75 percent majority vote.

The fee was expected to generate $215 million for several state agencies, which is why Gov. Mary Fallin ordered the special session.

Republicans have argued that passing this cigarette tax needs to be dealt with first before exploring any other options to fill the budget hole.

However, the Democratic leader said many of his members will not support the cigarette tax unless Republicans agree to raise gross production taxes on oil and gas wells.

Now that the bill has passed out of committee, it paves the way for the entire House to vote on it. That could happen either Wednesday or Thursday.

Many critics believe there are not enough votes in the House to pass the measure.