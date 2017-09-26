× Oklahoma man arrested for lewd molestation of five children

CRESCENT, Okla. – A Crescent man was arrested by OSBI agents Tuesday evening in connection to the lewd molestation of five children.

Tyler Cook, 22, was arrested at his home on five felony counts of lewd molestation, one count per victim.

Crescent police arrested 35-year-old Jason Privett, Cook’s uncle, at his home on two felony counts of witness intimidation in relation to Cook’s case.

OSBI agents traced the sexual abuse back to at least 2010.

Cook’s bond was set at $150,000.

A judge set Privett’s bond at $25,000.

Both men were booked into the Logan County jail.

OSBI agents will continue to investigate.