Oklahomans working to help relief efforts in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

OKLAHOMA CITY - President Trump spoke out on Tuesday about his plans for American assistance in Puerto Rico, one week after Hurricane Maria brought the island to a standstill.

"Puerto Rico needs a lot of money. I'm going to Puerto Rico on Tuesday. A scheduled trip. It's the earliest I can go because of the first responders that we don't want to disrupt the relief efforts," Trump said.

Most of Puerto Rico is without power, and the supply of fresh water is dwindling due to the lack of electricity.

Many residents have no way to communicate with family abroad. The airports are jammed with people, and a mass migration to the United States is expected if help doesn't come quickly.

Two people who are now working hard to bring relief to Puerto Rico and Charles Timms, with United Puerto Rico, and Francisco Santiago, with the Puerto Rican Foundation of Oklahoma.

Timms is currently working to raise money for water filters, that can provide clean water for up to 330 days.

He is funding the project through a GoFundMe account.

The Puerto Rican Foundation of Oklahoma will be collecting donations at Plaza Mayor, located at 7000 Crossroads Blvd. in Oklahoma City, on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.