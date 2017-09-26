OSU Assistant Among Coaches Charged in Corruption Scheme

Oklahoma State associate head basketball coach Lamont Evans is one of four NCAA assistant basketball coaches arrested by the FBI and charged in a corruption scheme, according to a report by NBC News’ Tom Winter.

According to court documents, Evans received benefits in “excess of $10,000 under a Federal program involving a grant, contract, subsidy, loan, guarantee, insurance and other form of Federal Assistance.

A press conference is set for 11:00 am Tuesday to give further details on the arrests and the charges facing the coaches.

10 people have had federal charges brought against them, according to the U.S. Attorneny for the Southern District of New York.

The other three coaches are Auburn’s Chuck Person, Emanuel Richardson of Arizona, and USC’s Tony Bland.

A press conference is set for noon on Tuesday to detail the arrests and the charges facing the coaches.

The U.S Attorney for the Southern District of New York says that federal criminal charges have been brought against 10 people.

They have been charged with “making and concealing bribe payments” to high school athletes and/or their families, according to Business Insider.

Evans is OSU’s associate head coach and recruiting coordinator.

He’s in his first season under new OSU head coach Mike Boynton, and was an assistant under Brad Underwood last season.