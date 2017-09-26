Police searching for man accused of robbing northwest Oklahoma City store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly stole cash and cigarettes from an Oklahoma City store.

On Sept. 22, officers were called to the 23rd Superette following an armed robbery at the store.

According to the police report, the victim told authorities that a man came into the store with a black handgun and demanded money.

The clerk said that the man took money from the cash register and a pack of cigarettes before leaving the store.

The alleged suspect is described as a white man, standing 5’3″ tall, with a skinny build and a goatee.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.