Proposed legislation aims at saving money amid lawmaker scandals

OKLAHOMA CITY — One of several proposed bills at the Oklahoma State Capitol would require outgoing lawmakers to pay for their replacement election, which costs the state around $40,000.

Several Oklahoma lawmakers have resigned, and four have left office due to scandals just this year.

With replacement elections costing around $40,000, there are several proposed bills that could save the state money.

Senate Bill 6 requires the outgoing lawmaker to pay for the replacement election, allowing them to use campaign funds or personal money. This bill is similar to House Bill 1068.

House Bill 1067 is a bit different and would allow a public official to determine whether the lawmaker has engaged in a form of misconduct.