Scattered showers, storms will continue to move across Oklahoma Tuesday

Scattered showers and storms will continue to move north-northeast across the state with pockets of heavy rain.

Click here for KFOR’s interactive radar

Highs will only climb to the 50s and 60s in northwestern and central Oklahoma.

Southeastern Oklahoma (ahead of the cold front) will only see spotty showers and hot temperatures in the 80s.

Cooler temperatures will completely spread across the state tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue for central and eastern Oklahoma, especially in the morning.

Stay tuned for the latest!