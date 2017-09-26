“That looks like a baby,” 911 call released after infant found on side of Oklahoma interstate

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 1-month-old baby who was found on the side of an Oklahoma interstate is now in protective custody.

Oklahoma City police say a church group that was leaving Frontier City spotted the child on the side of I-40 on Saturday afternoon.

“I saw something out of the corner of my eye on the highway and I was like, ‘That looks like a baby.’ So I pulled over, backed up, there’s a baby here in a carrier,” the 911 caller said.

The driver said the baby was found about 20 miles from the Shawnee exit along I-40.

“And it’s on the side of I-40?” the dispatcher said.

“Yeah, I just picked him up and put him in the van,” the 911 caller said.

MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said the infant was about 10 feet from the shoulder of the highway and was found with a Social Security card, a birth certificate and $5,500 in cash.

Police say they located the child’s mother through family members and that she was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

The church’s pastor credits divine intervention for finding the child.

“God stepped in,” Ken Angel, of Abba’s House Worship Center in Ada, said.

