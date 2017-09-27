4 charged in Oklahoma massage parlor prostitution ring

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have filed charges in a prostitution investigation that included undercover police work at a network of illicit massage parlors in Oklahoma City and Lawton.

Oklahoma County court records show pandering and conspiracy charges were filed Sept. 21 against two men and two women from Oklahoma City, identified as Binghua Lu, Dong Ziao Li, Ying Wang, and Jun Gao.

Authorities say in an affidavit of probable cause that Lu of the men has links to businesses in Houston and the nearby suburb of Spring, Texas, and that the man wired cash on two different occasions to China.

According to NewsOK, three alleged illicit massage businesses in Oklahoma City with ties to Lu are identified in court records as Prestige Massage, 7864 S Western; China Rose Health Center, 546 E Memorial and New Style Chinese Massage, 1565 SW 44.

The investigation lasted from February through July.

The affidavit also says massage therapists were arrested on suspicion of being prostitutes after offering to perform sex acts to undercover officers for cash.