Driver trapped by rushing water rescued in northwest Oklahoma City

September 27, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY – Heavy rain has caused flooding in some parts of the state, especially those around rivers and lakes.

On Wednesday afternoon, emergency crews were called to a car stuck in the water at Ski Island, located near Hefner and MacArthur Blvd.

When Bob Moore Chopper 4 arrived at the scene, water could be seen rushing over the roadway.

A black SUV was stuck in the water, and the driver was trapped inside the vehicle.

Firefighters were able to reach the driver with a boat and get her to safety.