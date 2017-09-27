Former Oklahoma mayor accused of identity theft facing new allegations

ENID, Okla. – A former Oklahoma mayor is facing new criminal allegations.

Last week, the Enid Police Department confirmed to KFOR that they are investigating former Enid mayor Ernst “Ernie” Currier.

According to court documents obtained by News 4, authorities first began investigating the allegations after a man said that his identity had been used to take out loans at Security National Bank.

Officials say a loan for $125,000 and another worth $145,000 were taken out using the victim's name at Security National Bank. The victim told police that he never had a loan with SNB.

At the time, Currier was serving as the bank's senior vice president of commercial lending.

Currier later admitted to using the man's name to take out the loans, and even told the victim what he had done was illegal.

Now, two other people say Currier fraudulently took out loans in their names.

Currier has not been formally charged, and his attorney says he is cooperating with investigators.

He resigned from his position at the bank on Sept. 5.