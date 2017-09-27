× Lamont Evans appears in federal court, released under certain conditions

OSU assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans appeared in federal court Wednesday handcuffed and shackled.

He was brought in by court marshals in a chain gang wearing plain clothes.

He is being charged with six of 11 counts in the southern district of New York, with charges ranging from bribery to committing wire fraud.

Each count has its own prison sentence with the shortest being five years and the longest 20 years.

Evans was released Wednesday but under certain conditions including surrendering his passport, paying $50,000 bond and having no contact with the co-defendants in the case.

Evans is due back in court October 10 at 9 a.m. in the southern district of New York.