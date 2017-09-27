Medical examiner determines cause of death for baby whose body was never claimed

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Officials say they now know what caused the death of an infant who died several months ago in Muskogee.

Authorities told KJRH that no one claimed the boy’s body after he was stillborn on May 30.

A funeral, procession and burial service were all organized by the Muskogee County District Attorney and first responders. A funeral home and cemetery in the area provided services for free of charge.

Now, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office determined that the boy died of prenatal methamphetamine exposure.