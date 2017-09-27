Oklahoma man praised for creating signs with powerful, positive messages to inspire others

NORMAN, Okla. – In a world of volatility, animosity and unprecedented division, you’ll find a beacon of hope illuminating from a Norman print shop.

“They come in and wait. If we don’t have any – wait. We will put one together,” said Jason Wells.

Several months ago, Wells and his colleagues at Sublime Signs started a movement.

They are creating yard signs and spreading powerful messages like “HATE HAS NO HOME HERE.”

It’s resonating with folks in Oklahoma and beyond.

Jason has printed and donated hundreds of signs to anyone who asks.

“If they don’t have any money, they take a sign and they go. And it spreads the love. It’s an amazing thing,” Wells told News 4.

Long-time family friend Don Childress nominated Wells for Pay It 4Ward.

“If we ever needed something positive to think about in this country, we certainly need it now,” Childress said.

We surprised Jason with the $400 thanks to the help of First Fidelity Bank at a home in Washington, Oklahoma.

He said he’ll us the money to make even more positive messages.

“We have enough to make signs for a year and I loved that. There are many, many more people who don’t have hate in their hearts than do,” said Wells.

Enough love, he hopes, to drive out any darkness.

Pay it 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.