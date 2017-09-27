Oklahoma students find noose hanging in visitors’ locker room during football game

ENID, Okla. – Two school districts are speaking out after an incident at the 7th and 8th grade football game at Enid Public Schools on Tuesday.

School officials say it started when Ponca City students reported ‘a disturbing sight’ in the visitors’ football locker room.

When Enid school officials went to check, they found a chair and a USB cord with a 2-inch noose hanging inside the locker room.

School officials say parents were notified of the incident Wednesday morning.

Both school districts say they do not condone what happened and are working to find the person responsible.

“I was informed of this incident this morning and have been in contact with Enid administration continually throughout the day. Both schools’ athletic departments have been cooperating on this issue as well. Neither school district condones this insensitive and unacceptable behavior. The Enid Public School

district is investigating the incident, and we are continuing to perform our own investigation into this serious matter,” said Ponca City School Superintendent Shelley Arrott.

Enid Public Schools also released a statement saying:

Enid Public Schools and Ponca City Public Schools have a close working relationship and are coordinating together, with their administration and athletic departments, to investigate and address this issue. Ponca City parents notified both districts of this concern Wednesday morning, following Tuesday night’s games. Upon immediately checking the locker room, Enid school officials found a chair and a USB cord with a 2-inch noose hanging in the visitors’ locker room. Neither school district condones this behavior, which is insensitive and unacceptable. The person responsible, when found, will be held accountable for his or her actions. Additionally, we will continue to educate our students about tolerance and respect for others, in all situations.