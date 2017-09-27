OSU AD Issues Statement on Lamont Evans’ Arrest

Oklahoma State University athletic director Mike Holder issued a statement Wednesday about the arrest of OSU assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans on federal charges of bribery and corruption.

The statement reads as follows:

“I want to reiterate that Oklahoma State University was shocked by the allegations made yesterday against one of our assistant men’s basketball coaches. We learned about the allegations the same way most people did through media reports. The allegations are serious and they violate everything we stand for as an athletic department and university. As we have already stated, we will cooperate with federal officials and coordinate with the NCAA as we move forward with looking into this matter to the fullest extent. Let me underscore, we expect every person affiliated with our athletic program to conduct themselves with integrity and to comply with the rules and the law.”

Evans appeared in federal court in Oklahoma City Wednesday and his next court appearance will be October 10th in New York.