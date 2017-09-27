Out-of-control driver ‘bared teeth,’ bit officers after crashing tow truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE, Wis. --Police say a 29-year-old tow truck driver is facing nine felony charges after she allegedly caused a major crash and bit officers.

An officer attempted to pull over 29-year-old Precious Murphy near Pierce and Hadley on Sept.19 after noticing she had committed several traffic violations -- but Murphy had other plans, according to WITI.

While fleeing officers in a tow truck through the Riverwest neighborhood last week, Milwaukee police say Murphy crashed into a van, seriously injuring three people.

The driver sustained 12 broken ribs, two broken legs and internal organ damage. The backseat passenger suffered a concussion.

According to a criminal complaint, Murphy then "bared her teeth" as officers approached the scene and bit an officer on the arm.

The complaint goes on to say officers tried to subdue Murphy by pepper spraying and using a taser on her, "which appeared to have no effect."

One relative, who wants to remain anonymous, offered some insight into Murphy's alleged behavior:

"I believe a lot of it had to do with her being under the influence," said Murphy's relative.

Murphy eventually got away in a stolen car. The next day, authorities tracked her down to a hospital 225 miles northwest of Milwaukee, where she had checked in under a fake name. Once she was transported back to Milwaukee County, prosecutors say she continued to act violently at a hospital, pushed a nurse and bit another officer before finally being handcuffed.

"I think more's got to be done to monitor them and monitor closely so that people just don't fall through the system," said Murphy's relative.

In an interview with police, the complaint states Murphy admitted to fleeing police because she had a warrant out for her arrest.

Murphy faces the following charges: