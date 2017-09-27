Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of teen with cerebral palsy

TULSA, Okla. – Police say they are investigating the ‘suspicious’ death of a 16-year-old Tulsa boy.

Investigators say the teen’s mother called police after she said she found him dead on a couch on Friday night.

“Apparently, the mom had checked on him just, not too long before that and he appeared to be fine. And went back just a short time later and found him,” said Cpl. Mark Kraft, with the Tulsa Police Department.

Authorities say the boy, who had cerebral palsy, was severely underweight and malnourished.

“We are investigating to see if there’s any criminal component to it,” said Kraft.

Now, detectives tell FOX 23 that they are waiting on the medical examiner’s report to determine his exact cause and manner of death.