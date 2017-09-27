Psychologist to testify in Moore beheading trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. -- Day eight of the trial against a man accused of a horrific workplace attack will begin Wednesday morning with testimony from a psychologist.

Alton Nolen is on trial for beheading his coworker Colleen Hufford and attacking Traci Johnson inside Vaughan Foods in September 2014. Hufford died from her injuries; however, Johnson survived. She was one of more than 20 witnesses called to the stand by state prosecutors during the first three weeks of trial.

Dr. Anita Jeanne Russell, a Tulsa-based psychologist, is one of four witnesses who have been called to testify by Nolen's defense attorneys. Dr. Russell began her testimony Tuesday afternoon, telling the courtroom she believed Nolen suffered from a mental illness.

Russell met with the suspect in 2015 for an evaluation.

"I found him to be quite delusional," she told the courtroom Tuesday.

The defense has also called psychiatrist Dr. Antoinette McGarrahan, religion professor Dr. Robert Hunt, plus a practicing Muslim who has met Nolen at a mosque during a prayer service.

Dr. McGarrahan also maintained she believes Nolen is mentally ill, particularly suffering from schizophrenia.

Court resumes on Wednesday at 10 a.m.