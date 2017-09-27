Two stars of incredible Oklahoma film stop by Rise and Shine to discuss movie

OKLAHOMA CITY – TE ATA is an incredible film done by the Chickasaw Nation about Oklahoma born Te Ata Thompson Fisher, who was an accomplished entertainer and teller of Native American stories.

Two stars of the film, Q’orianka Kilcher and Cindy Pickett, stopped by Rise and Shine to talk about the movie.

Filmed entirely in Oklahoma TE ATA is based on the inspiring true story of Chickasaw actress Te Ata Thompson Fisher, a woman who traversed cultural barriers to become of the greatest Native American performers of all time.

Te Ata embarked upon an uncharted journey to follow her true calling, which led her to performances at the White House and for visiting royalty.

There will be a theatrical kickoff of TE ATA tonight in Ada.

You can also catch the Tulsa premiere tomorrow night.