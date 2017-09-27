Watch: Firefighters rescue driver trapped in rushing water

OKLAHOMA CITY – Heavy rain has caused flooding in some parts of the state, especially those areas around rivers and lakes.

On Wednesday afternoon, emergency crews were called to a car stuck in the water at Ski Island, located near Hefner and MacArthur Blvd.

When Bob Moore Chopper 4 arrived at the scene, water could be seen rushing over the roadway.

A black SUV was stuck in the water, and the driver was trapped behind the wheel.

Firefighters were on the scene, but were trying to figure out the best way to get to the driver.

Eventually, they were able get to the woman in a boat attached to a rope.

Fire crews pulled the driver into the boat through the driver's side window and brought her to safety.

