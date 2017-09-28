“They are all very skittish,” 26 dogs removed from elderly woman’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHEL HEIGHTS, Ark. - 26 dogs were removed from an elderly woman's home in Bethel Heights, Arkansas, Tuesday.

It started when police responded to a welfare check at the woman's home.

Once inside, they found 26 Yorkies and animal control was called to assist.

KFSM reports the woman voluntarily let animal control take the dogs because she said "she could no longer take care of them."

Bethel Heights Animal Control took the dogs to the animal hospital for wellness exams.

Dr. Randall Betts of Springdale Animal Hospital told KFSM that the biggest problems found on the dogs were fleas and matted hair.

“This hair gets long and forms into hard mats and clumps and especially in a situation like that, none of these dogs were going outside. So they were all going to the bathroom in the house,” he said.

Dr. Betts said that while the dogs were not malnourished, they were skinny.

All but three of the Yorkies were released from the animal hospital. Two were being treated for small cuts and the third was showing signs of weakness as well as neurological damage.

They will all be taken to a local rescue.

"None of the Yorkies showed any signs of being abused or anything like that, mainly just neglect. They are all very skittish, had zero to any socialization contact with people," he said.

Police told KFSM "there is no city ordinance that pertains to the number of animals a person can have."

No charges will be filed in the case.