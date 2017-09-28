Case involving Oklahoma real estate agent who was run over in own driveway closed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The case involving an Oklahoma real estate agent who was run over in his own driveway has been closed, reports say.

In August, officers responded to the 1500 block of Duffner Dr. to assist EMSA paramedics after a man was hit by a car.

“They were on a call where a man had been run over by a vehicle,” MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

When officers got to the scene, 63-year-old Kent Potter had already been pronounced dead by paramedics.

"He was apparently in his driveway when he was run over by somebody that he knew. We're not releasing the name of the person who ran over him yet because the investigation is still ongoing,” Knight said.

Potter was a successful real estate agent with Potter and Company.

Police said there is a possibility this may have been an accident, but the homicide unit is investigating.

"Right now, it's a suspicious death. So, we're going to look at all of the circumstances surrounding it and see where the evidence leads us,” Knight said.

According to NewsOK, the man accused of killing Potter died earlier this month.

Police told the local paper that the man who struck Potter, identified as 71-year-old Floy Berton Grubb, who also lived at the home with Potter, became ill and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Although Grubb was not officially charged in connection to Potter's death, police say Grubb's death "effectively" closes the case.