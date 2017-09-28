Classen Circle rezoning plan on hold causing controversial reaction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - One by one, people made their way to the podium to plead with the Oklahoma City Planning Commission about their thoughts on a Braum's being built along Classen Circle.

Braum's submitted a rezoning application for a parcel of land near N.W. 50th St. and Classen Circle. A familiar area to drivers and residents with many saying they don't want to see it go.

“That's five businesses right now to Braum's one. That's how many families that are going to be jobless, how many families that aren't going to have any source of income,” said Jane Alsup.

The application asked the planning commission to rezone six lots from residential to commercial. A conceptual site plan shows buildings on the block would be razed and made into a parking lot for a new Braum’s restaurant and store.

Protesters said they want to see the area preserved and they don't want the traffic that comes with having a restaurant so close to homes and schools.

“It's just a mess. My biggest concern about it really is that it's going to force traffic into that residential area to the south, “said Ward 2 Commissioner Janis Powers.

Powers spoke out against the application calling it "a difficult and complicated site."

However, when it came down for a vote, the commissioners were split on the arguments.

“I was very surprised actually. I thought they would go ahead and side with Braum's. It's a small victory for us. It’s not the big victory we were hoping for."

The planning commission needs five votes to move anything to the city council.

Representatives with Braum's tell News 4 this gives them another shot to get the ball rolling.

“We just hope to tell our story again, I believe this is an issue and I remain convinced that C3 next to C4 is an appropriate use and it’s my opinion and that's really what the planning commission is looking at - what use is appropriate,” said Braum’s attorney, David Box.

However, a representative for the current owner said that if the property is not sold to Braum’s, the Donnay Building will still be demolished.

The commission plans to hear the matters again in two weeks.