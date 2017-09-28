‘Classic’ bar coming to Main Street Arcade in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – While Oklahoma City is home to several unique restaurants and bars, and two Oklahomans are hoping to add to the list.

Riley Marshall and Dustin Lancaster have teamed up to create ‘Bar Arbolada,’ named after a street they both happened to live on while they were in Los Angeles.

Organizers tell OKCTalk that the bar, which will be located at 637 W. Main St., will be a “nice, classic, timeless bar” with an impressive wine list, local beers and a seasonal menu.

The 1,650-square-foot space is on the west end of the Arcade with high ceilings and large windows down the street from the 21c Hotel.

Organizers say they hope to open in early of 2018.