OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews have responded after a car has crashed into a building in northwest Oklahoma City.

The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday near N.W. 23rd and MacArthur.

6300 Block N.W. 23rd Car vs Building. Crews just arrived on scene and are evaluating the scene. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) September 28, 2017

Crews said three people have been treated at the scene for their injuries.

A fourth person has reportedly transported themselves to a hospital for their injuries.

6303 N.W. 23rd Car vs Building. 1 Pt Possible transport – 3 injuries not transported – Driver being evaluated. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) September 28, 2017

6303 N.W. 23rd Car vs Building final update .1 Pt declined transport and went POV – 3 injuries not transported pic.twitter.com/lFiO0T0o7y — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) September 28, 2017