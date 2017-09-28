Defense attorneys for Moore beheading suspect expected to rest their case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. -- Defense attorneys for a man on trial for a gruesome workplace attack are expected to rest their case Thursday morning.

Alton Nolen stands accused of beheading his coworker Colleen Hufford and stabbing Traci Johnson inside Vaughan Foods in September 2014. Hufford died from her injuries, but Johnson survived.

The defense team includes attorneys Mitch Solomon and Shea Smith. They have called a total of four witnesses to the stand, including two mental health experts who testified Nolen is suffering from schizophrenia and was insane during the time of the attacks.

Dr. Anita Jeanne Russell, a Tulsa-based psychologist, met with Nolen in the spring of 2015 for an evaluation.

"I found him to be quite delusional," Dr. Russell recalled in court.

Another witness called by the defense was religion professor Dr. Robert Hunt of Southern Methodist University. He told the court Nolen "did not have a firm grasp of Islam", after he [Nolen] justified the beheading as correct by the Quran for feeling oppressed at work.

State prosecutors called more than 20 witnesses to the stand during their presentation of evidence in the first three weeks of trial. Many of the witnesses were former colleagues of Nolen and investigators who interviewed him after the September 2014 attack. They testified Nolen never appeared to be hallucinating or hearing voices.

Once the defense officially rests, the state will have a chance to bring in rebuttal witnesses who will likely refute expert testimonies from the defense.

Cleveland County district attorney Greg Mashburn says they plan to present two doctors and one investigator.