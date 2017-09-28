Edmond student creates event to raise money for Alzheimer’s as father fights the disease 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Most days, you can find Jonathan Foster at Mitch Park in Edmond. The trails and trees provide a forest of fond memories.

"Frisbee golf is something me and my dad could still go out and do even as Alzheimer's progressed. Something special we had together," Jonathan said.

Paul Foster was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's when daughter Victoria was in 4th grade.

"He did this goofy voice and anytime you needed a laugh, it would brighten your spirits. It's just really hard watching him go through the struggles of finding words to communicate with you," Victoria said.

Rather than sit idly by, Jonathan decided he needed to do something. The Edmond North student combined his two greatest loves, Dad and disc golf, to launch "Throwing for a Cure."

It's a day of fun to raise money and awareness for the disease stealing his father.

"I was really surprised because the morning of the tournament we were just breaking even but that day we just raised a bunch of money. We were blown away," Jonathan said.

He raised double his original goal - almost $5,000 for the Alzheimer's Association, Oklahoma Chapter.

Jonathan plans to make it an annual event.

A special gift for his dad and his hero.