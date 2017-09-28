Family furious after witnesses, security guard do nothing to stop sexual assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A family in Kansas City is horrified that no one stopped to help a woman who was sexually assaulted in the middle of a parking lot.

Rosie Morgan tells WDAF that her daughter is a drug addict, and that she was going to meet up with a man to buy some pills.

However, the encounter quickly takes a dangerous turn.

Rosie Morgan says a family friend told her about a video that featured her daughter making the rounds on social media.

When she finally found the video, she was shocked.

"That is very disturbing," Morgan said.

In the video, Rosie's daughter tries to run away from the man, but he catches up to her and gropes her between the legs. Seconds later, he pulls her up by the chest as a car pulls up to watch but doesn't help.

At that point, the man is seen ripping off the victim's pants and a nearby security guard does not intervene.

"He is as much guilty as the people that did that to her because he didn't get no help. He didn't do nothing," said Morgan.

The person shooting the video also makes no effort to get help or call police. Instead, he starts laughing.

"I mean, I'm quite sure you got a sister or an auntie. You wouldn't want your mother to get done like that but you stood around and laughed. There's nothing funny about being humiliated in public in the mid-day," said Michiel Morgan, the victim's father.

WDAF reports that the security guard was ultimately fired.