Fatally beaten man found by Tulsa police, suspects arrested

TULSA, Okla. – Police in Tulsa say a man who was reportedly beaten earlier this week has been found dead and two suspects are in custody.

Sgt. Dave Walker says the body of 18-year-old Anthony Pietrzak was found about 2 a.m. Thursday just outside the Tulsa city limits.

Walker says police received a tip on Tuesday that a man named Anthony was beaten to death at a home in north Tulsa. Pietrzak’s body was found less than three miles from the home.

Walker says police had arrested 46-year-old Dearld Peal and 40-year-old Tracy Price on kidnapping warrants in the case and the two are now being held on murder warrants.

Jail records do not list an attorney for either suspect.