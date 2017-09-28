Firefighters offering tips to protect your property from wildfires

OKLAHOMA CITY – While we’ve been dealing with heavy rains since the official start of fall, Oklahoma City firefighters say they are preparing for wildfire season.

Officials say that the rain has allowed the vegetation to become thick this year. Once it becomes dormant, a simple spark could cause a fast-spreading wildfire.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, firefighters will be hosting a community meeting to discuss the threat of wildfires and offer ways to keep your property safe.

The meeting will be held at Fire Station 30, located at 4343 S. Lake Hefner Dr., at 6 p.m.