Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price apologizes for taking expensive flights on taxpayer’s dime

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price apologizes for charter flights; says he’ll reimburse taxpayers and fly commercial.

His travel has become a hot topic.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said “we’ll see” when asked if he would fire Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price in the wake of reports he has used taxpayer-funded private planes for government business.

The President said he is “not happy” about the practice several of his Cabinet members have engaged in.

“I was looking into it and I will look into it. I will tell you personally, I’m not happy about it,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I am not happy about it I’m going to look at it. I let him know it.”

However, a White House official said Wednesday that President Trump has “no immediate plans” to remove him from the Cabinet.

The President and Price talked Wednesday morning, aides said, during a brief call.

Price has apologized to the President for the unnecessary and repeated days of distraction, an official said, but did not offer to resign.

The official says this is different than Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ situation because Trump believes Price has made a public mistake and made the administration look foolish.

“As it relates to this issue, as the secretary said over the weekend, he’s heard the criticism and the concerns. He takes that very seriously and has taken it to heart,” HHS press secretary Caitlin Oakley said in a statement. “The IG is going through a review and an audit of this process which we fully support.”

Oakley also said Price “has initiated an internal departmental review of the procedures and processes that we go through for official travel to determine whether there are any changes or reforms that are necessary,” and added that Price remains focused on his job.

“At the same time, the secretary and the department continues to work day and night to protect and enhance the health and well-being of the American people — for example, providing assistance and medical care to Americans affected by the recent hurricanes and partnering with state and local community leaders to combat the opioid epidemic in America,” Oakley said.

The issue came to the forefront after reports revealed that several of the President’s Cabinet secretaries, notably Price, chartered private planes on the federal dime.

The Department of Health and Human Services’ inspector general is investigating Price’s decision to opt for private charter planes instead of commercially available means of travel.

Politico first reported Price’s use of charter jets for official business earlier this month, and followed that article with another that said the secretary has traveled on charter flights at least 24 times since May, citing people familiar with his travel plans and a review of HHS documents.

Charter plane operators estimated 24 flights would have cost $300,000, Politico reported. Commercial trips would have cost thousands of dollars less.