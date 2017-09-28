“It was a pretty neat day,” Good Samaritan tracks down alleged thief, helps police take him into custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Gary Goldman is restaurateur, not a crime fighter. However, he recently became one when he spotted something out of the ordinary.

“Gary to the rescue. I’m just the everyday Joe, “ Goldman joked.

This "everyday Joe" was leaving Temple, near Penn and NW Expressway, when he saw a woman in distress.

“I see this woman running across her front yard in her robe, screaming, and into the street, “ Goldman said.

After a man on a bike had just stolen her packages, Goldman made a promise to the victim,

“I said, 'Don't worry, ma'am. I’ll help you out here. And we'll be back with your packages. I promise,” he said.

Goldman began trailing the suspect ... while calling 911.

Police arrived quickly, but the alleged porch pirate wasn't going to jail without a fight.

"I hopped out, raced over, grabbed the thief's arm and pinned it down. That's when all the other officers swarmed us and relieved me of my duties," Goldman said.

Police don't encourage citizens to dive into a confrontation, but say this case ended well.

“They are an extra set of ears and eyes for us, and we are grateful when they let us know what`s going on in their community," Capt. Bo Mathews, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

Gary Goldman kept his promise to the victim; the suspect was arrested and her special packages were safely returned.

“She had tears in her eyes. It was a pretty neat day,“ he said.

According to the police report, the packages contained fur boots and underwear.

Brandon Muse was arrested on several counts, including resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer and larceny. He was also wanted on outstanding warrants.