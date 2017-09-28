Johnny Bench’s Son Gathers Father’s Awards and Mementos in Binger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench earned a lot of awards and acquired a lot of memorabilia during his career in the big leagues with the Cincinnati Reds.

His son Bobby is trying to organize and collect as much of that as he can in Johnny's hometown of Binger at the Johnny Bench Baseball Museum.

Bobby collected four of Bench's Gold Gloves, which had been scattered all across the country, and brought them to Binger, adding them to the other six already on display.

Bobby Bench also brought several bats and other mementos to help improve the display at the museum, as well as some items for purchase, which will help the museum to stay operational.

