Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals she has breast cancer

Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced on Thursday she has breast cancer.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” Louis-Dreyfus wrote on her official Twitter account.

Here’s her full statement:

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” the Emmy-winning actress said. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

The news comes on the heels of what has been a triumphant year for Louis-Dreyfus.

At the recently held Emmy Awards, she broke the record for the most Emmys won by a performer for a single role, after snagging her sixth consecutive win for lead actress in a comedy for her work on HBO’s ‘Veep.’

It was her seventh statue in the category overall as she had previously won in 2006 for ‘The New Adventures of Old Christine.’

Last month, Louis-Dreyfus talked to Shape magazine about her healthy lifestyle and diet.

“I love vegetables. I should be a vegetarian, and I feel guilty saying I’m not,” she said. “But, I like meat and chicken. So, I buy organic foods whenever they’re available and shop at my local farmers market whenever I can. There’s something cozy about it.”