Man arrested after pointing gun at children on playground at Oklahoma City elementary school 

OKLAHOMA CITY - A witness saw an SUV driving on 45th street with a passenger pointing a gun at the playground - all while children were outside.

A DHS worker visiting Horace Mann Elementary spotted the suspect just south of the school.

"Called 911 immediately, but actually followed the individuals," said Tim Coleman, security director for Oklahoma City Public Schools.

Luckily, an Oklahoma City police officer was in the area.

"He immediately spotted the vehicle, pulled the vehicle over and was able to get the suspect in custody," Coleman said.

Four people were in the vehicle along with a loaded semi-automatic pistol.

24-year-old Blaize Jones was in the passenger seat. He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm and transporting a loaded firearm.

"It's important to note that the person who pointed the gun with the children never fired the gun,” said Master Sergeant Gary Knight with Oklahoma City Police Department.

Meanwhile, Horace Mann went into lockout mode.

"The lockout keeps any danger from coming inside the school, but you can still act as normal and still teach,” Coleman said.

It took 10 minutes from the time the witness saw the incident and the school going into a lockout.

The district said it was a quick response by all involved.

"Sometimes you'll have people who don't respond quickly, but in this case we're very fortunate the situation didn't escalate,” Coleman said.

“Obviously, a very alarming thing when you've got children driving by and simply pointing a gun at small children at the playground,” Knight said.

The driver was arrested for not having a driver’s license or insurance.

Two were juveniles were also in the car. They were released.