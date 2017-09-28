Michigan mother could be jailed for not getting son vaccinated

DETROIT, Mich. – A Michigan mother could face jail time if she does not get her son vaccinated within the next week.

“I would rather sit behind bars standing up for what I believe in, than giving in to something I strongly don’t believe in,” says Rebecca Bredow.

Bedrow has one week to get her 9-year-old son vaccinated, according to an order by an Oakland County judge. If she does not comply with the order, she will be thrown in jail.

She told WXYZ that she and her son’s father agreed to space out and delay getting their son vaccinated. However, she eventually decided against vaccines altogether.

“It wasn’t until they started grouping them together that I backed off of doing vaccines,” she says.

In Michigan, families are allowed to opt out of vaccinating their children for religious, personal and medical reasons.

However, a disagreement between Bedrow and her ex-husband about the vaccines has landed her case in court.

Court documents show that the child’s father wants their son vaccinated.

“Why automatically side with the father that wants the vaccines? What about my choice as the mother?” says Rebecca.